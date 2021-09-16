Advertisement

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.(National Park Service/M.Quinn/file)
By FELICIA FONSECA
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer.

They found the remains of another person who authorities believe was last seen at the park in 2015.

The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity.

Park officials tentatively have identified the person as 56-year-old Scott Walsh.

Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a driver’s license out of Brooklyn, New York.

Park rangers recently linked prescriptions found in a day pack belonging to Walsh with identification in a jacket found with his remains.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies announce the arrest and indictment of Miguel Guevara, a U.S. citizen accused...
Sinaloa Cartel ‘drug kingpin’ accused of trafficking narcotics from Mexico to Alaska arrested
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing daily record
A partial stick of dynamite was found underground near milepost 58 of Sterling Highway.
Construction crew finds dynamite beneath Sterling Highway; authorities detonate explosive
Keith Burgess carefully holding the brown recluse that hitched a ride to Alaska on a U-Haul...
Experts confirm brown recluse spider hitching ride to Alaska, but there’s no need to panic
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Providence Alaska Medical Center begins rationing care as COVID-19 continues to surge

Latest News

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.
Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues
This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid...
France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory
California Democrats are eying changes to the state's recall system.
California lawmakers want to re-evaluate state's recall system
The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne...
North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles