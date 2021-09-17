Anchorage 12-year-old wins age group at Pitch Hit and Run Regional competition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Addison Anderson, a 12-year-old athlete from Anchorage, won her age group division at the Pitch Hit and Run Regional competition that was held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Anderson showed off her speed on the basepaths, her accuracy from the mound and accuracy with a bat in her hand.

The Benton Bay Lions hosted the event locally and helped send Anderson to the regional competition.

In the competition, the athletes are scored on how many times they can pitch and hit a target, how fast they can run from second base to home and accuracy hitting off of a tee. Anderson went up against other girls age 11-12 from all around the country and in the end, she came out with the highest score.

“It was a really cool experience actually, especially to win it down here and then to go all the way to Washington and do it and win it up there,” Anderson said. “And to play on the Mariners’ field, it was a really big experience for me.”

At just 12 years old, Anderson is already capable of pitching up to 66 mph and is no slouch with a bat in her hand either, but while she is physically gifted, it is her work ethic that makes the real difference.

“Addi is a great athlete, but what sets her apart is her work ethic,” said Shane Jolin, one of her coaches. “There are a lot of girls that have a lot of talent in a lot of sports, but Addi is always one that shows up to practice ready to work and she makes the most of her athletic potential.”

According to the Pitch Hit and Run website, the local champion in each division age group does not automatically advance to the championship. Anderson’s score must be compared to other qualifiers in that MLB team market to determine the top three scorers in each division’s age group. Those top three scorers advance to the team championship.

If Anderson’s score can hold up against the other scores from around the country, then she will pitch, hit and run at the World Series finals event for a chance to be crowned the champion.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.