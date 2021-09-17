Fishing Report: 2021 summer rewind

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer, the sports department at Alaska’s News Source traveled all over the state to fish. Watch the video above for the best moments from this year’s Fishing Report.

It started with the basics of how to tie a Prince Nymph fly with Johnny Burgess of Tranquility Base Fly Fishing. Equipped with the essentials, the sports department hit the water as reporter Austin Sjong took his talents to the Homer Spit.

Every June, Alaska residents flock to Twentymile River for hooligan fishing as eager anglers filled their coolers with lots of tiny fish.

“It’s exhilarating when you catch those fish,” Nino Furneri told Alaska’s News Source in June. “I knew the hooligan season was short so I wanted to make sure I got out there.”

Soon it was on to bigger and better things as Sports Director Patrick Enslow tagged along with Off Dock Charters in Seward for a halibut fishing trip off Montague Island. The results spoke for themselves as they caught two fish on the trip over 100 pounds.

Next up was surf fishing in Ninilchik with Compassion Thru Fishing. Instead of going way out into the ocean, surf fishing is done from the shore, and Sjong had a good time landing a Halibut among other fish.

Fishing is something that is meant to be enjoyed together as friends. Luke Conson and Daniel Balserak did just that as they made their way to Alaska on a journey to catch every state fish in the United States.

A passion for fishing begins at an early age for kids from Alaska, and the 15th Annual Kenai River Junior Classic aims to get kids hooked on fishing at the Harry Gaines Fish Camp in Soldotna.

With the summer winding down, the sports department caught the second silver salmon run on the Kenai River with Kevin Chavira of Alaska Boat Rental Guided Fishing. More information about fishing in Alaska can be found at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website.

