Give AK a Shot sweepstakes winners announced

The state and Alaska Chamber announced an incentive program to encourage Alaskans to get...
The state and Alaska Chamber announced an incentive program to encourage Alaskans to get vaccinated on Thursday. Sept. 2, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.(Robert McNeily/Alaska's News Source)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Give AK a Shot and win $49,000, just for being vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s a sweepstakes running right now by the Alaska Chamber in partnership with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Two winners are announced each week for either a cash prize or an Alaska scholarship.

One of the first week’s winners is Carin Kircher of Valdez. She’s the winner of the $49,000 cash prize, and Ethan Benton of Kodiak is the winner of the $49,000 scholarship. His guardian, Laura Walters, also received $10,000 for being vaccinated.

According to the rules, entrants will be placed into the drawing pools according to their date of vaccination and age at time of entry. To be eligible for a particular weekly drawing, the vaccination must be completed during that week’s qualified time frame, and the entry must be submitted on or before the entry deadline for that drawing.

The sweepstakes will also include one drawing at the end for people who were already vaccinated prior to this event.

Visit the Alaska Chamber’s website for more information.

