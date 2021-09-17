Advertisement

Lowest temperatures of the season likely this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Thursday weather update.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Can you feel it? There’s a chill in the air and there’s a whole lot more of that cold air heading our way! The coldest temperature we’ve seen so far this season in Anchorage is 41° and we’ll likely be well below that this weekend and all of next week.

The storm that brought rain, wind, and mountain snow to Southcentral this week is still sliding east near Prince William Sound. Showers will continue through the night for much of Southcentral but will taper off early Friday for Anchorage, the Valley, and most of the Kenai Peninsula.

We’ll see clearing skies Saturday which will hold all weekend, but we’ll also see an off-shore flow with cold air moving in from the north. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s Saturday morning and to the mid-30s Saturday night. East Anchorage and the Mat-Su will likely see temperatures falling to the low 30s this weekend bringing a possible frost.

Some clouds will briefly return Monday, but then it’s back to mostly sunny skies Tuesday and the sunshine will stay to kick off the Fall season Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s most nights next week.

Get those winter coats ready!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

