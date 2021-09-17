Palmer homeowner holds alleged burglars until authorities arrive after catching them in his home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A homeowner in Palmer was able to hold onto two alleged burglars until authorities arrived to help after he said he caught them in his home.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Alaska State Troopers and Palmer police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the area of the Old Glenn Highway in Palmer.

Troopers said the homeowner reported hearing people in his attic and saw them on the stairwell outside of his home.

“The homeowner called 911 and was able to hold two of the individuals until law enforcement got closer to the property,” a dispatch posted Friday morning said. “All suspects attempted to flee the scene and were quickly apprehended.”

Four people from Anchorage were arrested on burglary, theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing charges. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.