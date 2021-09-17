Wasilla woman sets house on fire before being arrested, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman in Wasilla is facing multiple charges, including arson, after troopers said she set a house on fire before being arrested Thursday night.

Alaska State Troopers were assisting Palmer pre-trial enforcement officers with a warrant arrest just after 11 p.m. when the woman said she had a “bomb” and was going to set the house she was in on fire, according to a dispatch posted Friday morning.

Before the woman stepped out of the house, troopers said she set it on fire. The house was “ultimately a loss,” according to the dispatch.

The woman was arrested on her original warrant, as well multiple domestic violence-designated charges.

