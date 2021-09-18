Advertisement

A busy Friday in the local sports world

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2021 Anchorage School District Class Race, Week 6 high school football, 2021 Spiketacular volleyball tournament kicks off, and a game winner from the Anchorage Wolverines.

The ASD class race takes all of the runners in the district and pits them up against their class. For instance if you are a Freshmen you are only running against other Freshmen and so on.

“When you are running with everyone it is kind of hard to tell but when you are running with just your age you get to know better and see your competition more.” Said the winner of the Sophomore girls race, Ava Tremvath.

You can find a complete list of finishing times here.

Week 6 in high school football also kicked off, you can watch highlights of the big match-up of West vs East in the video attached above.

Week 6 high school football scores:

Wasilla 21, Chugiak 7

Colony 21, Dimond 14

East 35, West 21

Redington 62, Nikiski 12

Palmer 40, Houston 6

The 2021 Spiketacular volleyball tournament is being held at West high school and Romig middle school. 22 teams from around the state are participating, all of the games that took place today were one set up to 25. On Saturday they will be the best of three going to 21-21-15. To see all of the teams involved and to see the latest scores you can do so here.

And the Anchorage Wolverines gave us what may be the play of the year, Cameron Morris scored a goal that you have to see to believe to win the game in overtime. The Wolverines are now 2-1 in their inaugural season.

