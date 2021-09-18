Advertisement

Man killed in hit-and-run on Seward Hwy

Anchorage police investigate death of pedestrian in hit-and-run collision
Anchorage police investigate death of pedestrian in hit-and-run collision
By Mike Ross
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident late Friday night near the intersection of the Seward Highway and E. Benson Blvd , according to Anchorage Police.

A public alert from A.P.D. stated that officers responded to the scene at 10:34 p.m. and found a man lying in the middle of the road. He was declared deceased at the scene, according to the police statement.

A.P.D. said the circumstance of the collision were still under investigation, but that the man was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash and did not stop to speak to officers to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). Police are also asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have captured the suspect’s vehicle on video to contact police.

The man’s identity was not released Friday night and police said they were attempting to contact his family.

All south-bound lanes of the Seward Hwy. between Northern Lights Blvd and Benson Blvd. were closed late Friday night and police asked drivers to use alternate routes.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

