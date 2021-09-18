Sunny weekend ahead with cold air moving in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds and fog cleared midday, revealing mostly clear skies above and a stunning shot of Denali from Anchorage’s Hillside.

Did you see Denali today? Absolutely stunning from Anchorage! The sunshine is here to stay, but colder air is also moving in. Many of us will see our first frost as we kick off the Fall Equinox next week. Get the gloves, hats and coats ready now! #akwx pic.twitter.com/HAGZBxx2Qe — Melissa Frey (@MelissaDFrey) September 18, 2021

Mostly sunny clear skies will stick with us overnight and through the weekend, but along with the dry air, we’ll also see temperatures dropping as cold air moves in from the north.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s Saturday morning before climbing right back to the mid-50s in the afternoon. But Saturday night is when we’ll likely see our first widespread chill of the season. West Anchorage will stay in the mid-30s, but East Anchorage, Kenai, and most of the Mat-Su will likely see temperatures falling to the upper 20s and low 30s bringing a possible frost.

Some clouds will briefly return Monday into Tuesday, along with a slight boost in temperatures, but then it’s back to mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon to kick off the fall season Wednesday followed by an even colder air mass.

Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s Tuesday night through at least Thursday night next week. Get the gloves and hats ready now!

Have a great weekend,

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

