Chilly nights and snow sweep across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While parts of Anchorage, the Susitna Valley and western Kenai Peninsula, will see their coldest nights of the season overnight Saturday, the next few days could bring the first measurable snowfall to parts of the Copper River Basin and snow for the Interior.

There is a lot going on across the state. Clear skies for Southcentral and parts of Southwest will bring sunshine on Sunday. Those clear skies will also allow temperatures to drop across eastern Anchorage, the Susitna Valley and inland areas of the western Kenai. Look for lows in those areas tonight to hit the upper 20s. Bring in or cover cold-sensitive plants. You can leave your root vegetables in the ground through light frosts and even some freezes.

Other areas around Anchorage, Matanuska Valley and the Kenai should expect lows in the mid to low 30s. This is a trend for the week ahead. Anchorage is expecting its first “official” below-freezing low by Tuesday night.

An area of low pressure is spinning offshore on the northern coast of Alaska. Snow showers are expected around Utqiagvik tonight and Sunday. Look for the winds to pick up Sunday afternoon through the evening with westerly gusts to 50 mph.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the upper Koyukuk Valley and southeast Brooks Range Saturday night through midnight Sunday. Look for two to five inches of snow. The winds will pick up in some areas and slick roads are possible.

That front bringing snow the upper Koyukuk will swing through the Interior and could bring snow to many areas including Fairbanks, Denali, the Central Interior, and the upper Tanana Valley.

The same front is expected to swing through the Copper River Basin and could clash with some moisture moving inland off the Gulf of Alaska. This could produce the first measurable snow of the season for that area.

