Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.

More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Area roads were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.

WRAL-TV reports that police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety said in a statement that neither of the victims were students at the university.

