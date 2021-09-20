Advertisement

2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jon Byers was building a predator-proof enclosure for her ducks on her property on...
‘You came after me and mine’: Chickaloon woman wants justice after pet ducks slaughtered
Anchorage police investigate the death of pedestrian in hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept....
Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run on Seward Hwy
Down.Them.org is one of 15 sites FBI and DOJ seized to shutdown cybercriminals.
FBI, US Justice Department shut down subscription-based computer attack platforms that targeted Alaska
Faced with losing their jobs, dozens of medical and other professionals gathered to share their...
Medical, other professionals air grievances over workplace vaccine mandates in listening session
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘It’s not about me’: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patient changes mind as hospitals near breaking point

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend suspended in Florida nature preserve
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser