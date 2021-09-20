Advertisement

2021 Spiketacular volleyball tournament crowns Dimond, West Anchorage, Soldotna champions

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dimond High School, West Anchorage High School and Soldotna High School won their brackets in their respective volleyball divisions.

Three different brackets of the Spiketacular volleyball tournament were held on three different courts. Gold and silver in the main gym at West and bronze at Romig Middle School. There were 22 teams that participated in the two-day tournament. All of the first-day matches played one set up to 25. On the second day, it was best of three going to 21-21-15. If a team’s first loss came in the championship match, then a final set to 30 was played to determine the winner.

“It is awesome last year was really a struggle considering COVID and everything and this year it feels so good to be back playing with the team and the sport that I love,” said West Anchorage High School senior Hazel Allen.

West wins Silver bracket
West wins Silver bracket(Austin Sjong)

West went up against Kenai in the silver bracket, which was determined by an extra set. The gold bracket championship match between South Anchorage High School and Dimond ended in a similar fashion. In the end, it would be Dimond’s Alyssa Walker who finishes off South with a forceful spike for the win.

“I think that all the teams are amazing they all have the potential to win anything, but we wanted it, we wanted it more than anything we worked as a team and we came together as a team and we believed in ourselves.” Said Lauren Sulte a Dimond Junior.

Dimond wins Gold bracket
Dimond wins Gold bracket(Austin Sjong)

In the bronze bracket at Romig Middle School, Soldotna came out on top after beating Wasilla High School, 2-1, in the championship match.

Visit this website to see all of the results from the volleyball tournament.

