Bean’s Cafe extends meal services at Sullivan Arena

(KTUU)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new company managing the Sullivan Arena mass homeless shelter, 99 Plus 1 Inc., continues to settle in. Meanwhile, Bean’s Cafe, which has been managing the site since March 2020, will continue to serve meals for at least the next two weeks, according to CEO Lisa Sauder.

“Even though we’re no longer managing the shelter side of it, we’re still providing meals. Today (Sunday) was supposed to be the last day of a four-day kind of emergency RFP (request for proposal) that the Municipality put out,” Sauder said. “It was originally two days, they extended it to four and now they asked us to continue on for another two weeks.”

Sauder said Bean’s is contracted to do 350 meals three times a day plus two snacks along with beverages and coffee.

99 Plus 1 Inc.’s Congregate Shelter Director Zach Zears explained that the company was not contracted to provide food when the company was asked to take over at the arena. However, he said the employees do serve the food.

“We are required to provide day-to-day assistance in a lot of different areas to help our guests navigate the process so that they can be to the appropriate level of care,” Zears said.

Zears wasn’t completely sure as to what would happen after Bean’s RFP extension expires in two weeks. He said the municipality of Anchorage would most likely have to extend another RFP.

