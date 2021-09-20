Advertisement

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk

Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.(Source: Gray News)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Swilley said a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County, about 30 miles, but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk, WLBT reported.

Coroner Ellis Stuart said two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it and the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside the trunk after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said the body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jon Byers was building a predator-proof enclosure for her ducks on her property on...
‘You came after me and mine’: Chickaloon woman wants justice after pet ducks slaughtered
Down.Them.org is one of 15 sites FBI and DOJ seized to shutdown cybercriminals.
FBI, US Justice Department shut down subscription-based computer attack platforms that targeted Alaska
Anchorage police investigate the death of pedestrian in hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept....
Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run on Seward Hwy
Faced with losing their jobs, dozens of medical and other professionals gathered to share their...
Medical, other professionals air grievances over workplace vaccine mandates in listening session
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘It’s not about me’: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patient changes mind as hospitals near breaking point

Latest News

(File)
FBI, US Justice Department shut down subscription-based computer attack platforms that targeted Alaska
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody