Phasing of two weather sytems could yield snow across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a nice and sunny weekend across Southcentral, temperatures are set for a downward trend over the coming days. This comes as a cold front is slowly pulling through the state, bringing the return of colder air and for some of the ‘s’ word. Yes, snow is in the forecast for Southcentral. Not everyone will see it, but it’s a quick reminder that in just a few weeks snow will be prevalent across Southcentral.

While we’re starting off the morning on a quiet, mild side in Southcentral, the incoming cold front will bring a change in our weather pattern. We’ll see a chance for some showers increasing through the day with the better potential for it existing across the Valley, Copper River Basin and Prince William Sound. While Anchorage and Kenai can expect to see some showers, they will be very light and scattered in nature. Following the showers, winds will begin to pick up out of the north. This comes as the actual cold front sweeps through the region with many areas seeing gusts anywhere from 20 to 45 mph through the evening hours. The highest gusts will be through the gaps and passes and out near Thompson Pass. These winds will be a primary factor in driving in some of the coldest air of the season, which will lead to moisture changing over to snow through the night across the Copper River Basin and higher elevations.

A winter weather advisory is currently in place for the Copper River Basin from 7 p.m. Monday evening to Tuesday evening. This is primarily for areas along and south of Glenn Highway and places along Richardson Highway. As the colder air spills in through the night, lingering moisture across the region could see a brief shot of some light snow. While the better potential for it exists along the Anchorage hillside, where up to half an inch to an inch of snow is possible, some flurries can’t be ruled out for Palmer with some snow for Hatcher Pass. For those who live along Palmer-Fishhook Road, don’t be surprised if a brief changeover to snow occurs, although little to no accumulation is expected.

Following the cold front existing and the system pushing off to the east, colder air will spill into the region. This will lead to daily highs only climbing into the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s the rest of the week. Fall officially begins Wednesday and most of Southcentral will wake up with temperatures at or below freezing. Anchorage is currently forecast to fall to 31 degrees.

