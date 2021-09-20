Advertisement

Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school Monday afternoon, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.

A male juvenile was taken into custody in the case, police said in a statement. The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

The building was evacuated, and FBI agents and state troopers were searching the school for anyone remaining inside, Drew said.

George Parker, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, said the high school does random searches for guns. Classes resumed on Sept. 8, so students were in their second full week of the school year.

“No superintendent, no teacher or principal would want to ever go through this situation,” Parker said. “Just seeing the faces of our students and how afraid they were under these circumstances, and out staff, who are traumatized. ... No one would want to through these circumstances.”

Video from the scene showed tactical units arriving at the scene, parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones as crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot.

Drew said two other people were taken to the hospital after the shooting: one whose arm was injured as people ran from school and another because of asthma.

Police noted that reports of active shooters at other schools were false.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jon Byers was building a predator-proof enclosure for her ducks on her property on...
‘You came after me and mine’: Chickaloon woman wants justice after pet ducks slaughtered
Down.Them.org is one of 15 sites FBI and DOJ seized to shutdown cybercriminals.
FBI, US Justice Department shut down subscription-based computer attack platforms that targeted Alaska
Anchorage police investigate the death of pedestrian in hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept....
Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run on Seward Hwy
Faced with losing their jobs, dozens of medical and other professionals gathered to share their...
Medical, other professionals air grievances over workplace vaccine mandates in listening session
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘It’s not about me’: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patient changes mind as hospitals near breaking point

Latest News

(File)
FBI, US Justice Department shut down subscription-based computer attack platforms that targeted Alaska
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America