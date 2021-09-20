Advertisement

Prep football: Juneau overpowers Bartlett, East rallies victory against West

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Playoff teams are starting to think about seeding with only two weeks left in the regular season of Alaska prep football.

Juneau showed why they are ranked number one in D1 with a big win over the Bartlett Golden Bears who were on a three-game win streak. East Anchorage dominated Anchorage’s oldest rivalry, showing the rest of D1 that they are ready for the playoffs. In D2, Soldotna stays undefeated since their week one loss and is looking to secure a playoff win at home next week to avoid making a long trip to Fairbanks for the first round of the playoffs.

Week six scores:

East Anchorage 35, West Anchorage 21

Juneau 27, Bartlett 14

Colony 21, Dimond 14

South Anchorage 64, Service 12

Seward 54, Valdez 50

North Pole 52, West Valley 13

Lathrop 63, Kodiak 0

Kenai 27, Homer 22

Palmer 40, Houston 6

Redington 62, Nikiski 12

Wasilla 21, Chugiak 7

Soldotna 27, Eagle River 14

Monroe at Barrow/canceled Barrow COVID protocol

Eielson - bye

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police investigate the death of pedestrian in hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept....
Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run on Seward Hwy
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘It’s not about me’: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patient changes mind as hospitals near breaking point
Faced with losing their jobs, dozens of medical and other professionals gathered to share their...
Medical, other professionals air grievances over workplace vaccine mandates in listening session
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Alaska reports 1 new COVID-19 death, JBER declares public health emergency
Christina Jon Byers was building a predator-proof enclosure for her ducks on her property on...
‘You came after me and mine’: Chickaloon woman wants justice after pet ducks slaughtered

Latest News

Spiketacular volleyball tournament 2021
2021 Spiketacular volleyball tournament crowns Dimond, West Anchorage, Soldotna champions
Busy day in local sports
A busy Friday in the local sports world
Addison Anderson, 12, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage 12-year-old wins age group at Pitch Hit and Run Regional competition
Fly fisherman on the upper Kenai River in Southcentral Alaska.
Fishing Report: 2021 summer rewind