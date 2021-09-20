Prep football: Juneau overpowers Bartlett, East rallies victory against West

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Playoff teams are starting to think about seeding with only two weeks left in the regular season of Alaska prep football.

Juneau showed why they are ranked number one in D1 with a big win over the Bartlett Golden Bears who were on a three-game win streak. East Anchorage dominated Anchorage’s oldest rivalry, showing the rest of D1 that they are ready for the playoffs. In D2, Soldotna stays undefeated since their week one loss and is looking to secure a playoff win at home next week to avoid making a long trip to Fairbanks for the first round of the playoffs.

Week six scores:

East Anchorage 35, West Anchorage 21

Juneau 27, Bartlett 14

Colony 21, Dimond 14

South Anchorage 64, Service 12

Seward 54, Valdez 50

North Pole 52, West Valley 13

Lathrop 63, Kodiak 0

Kenai 27, Homer 22

Palmer 40, Houston 6

Redington 62, Nikiski 12

Wasilla 21, Chugiak 7

Soldotna 27, Eagle River 14

Monroe at Barrow/canceled Barrow COVID protocol

Eielson - bye

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.