Texas man dies in hospital after colliding with semitruck on Dalton Highway

By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 60-year-old Texas man died after colliding with a semitruck near mile 5 of Dalton Highway on Saturday.

Xuegang Wang died from his injuries while recovering at a Fairbanks hospital, Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch.

After conducting an initial investigation, troopers believe that a Mazda SUV, which Wang was driving, crossed into oncoming traffic when it was struck head-on by a semitruck driving the opposite direction.

Troopers and other emergency personnel were notified about the crash before noon Saturday.

The dispatch said Wang was transported to a hospital via Alyeska Pipeline Services helicopter, but it did not note anything about the semitruck driver’s condition.

Wang’s family has been notified of his death, and troopers said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

