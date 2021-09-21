Alaska reports 5 deaths, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported five deaths and over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — a high number of cases compared to previous COVID-19 roundup reports that include case counts from the weekend.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, 2,108 cases among residents and nonresidents were reported over the past three days. The state’s death count rose to 474 people: 459 residents and 15 nonresidents. It was not immediately clear if the deaths were recent.

The number of virus-related hospitalizations dropped slightly from record highs that were reported last week. As of Monday, 198 people are still hospitalized with the virus; 37 people, including COVID-positive patients and those suspected of having the virus, are on ventilators.

The health department’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that just over 57% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and that 62.4% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

