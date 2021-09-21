Advertisement

Alaska reports 5 deaths, more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported five deaths and over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — a high number of cases compared to previous COVID-19 roundup reports that include case counts from the weekend.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, 2,108 cases among residents and nonresidents were reported over the past three days. The state’s death count rose to 474 people: 459 residents and 15 nonresidents. It was not immediately clear if the deaths were recent.

The number of virus-related hospitalizations dropped slightly from record highs that were reported last week. As of Monday, 198 people are still hospitalized with the virus; 37 people, including COVID-positive patients and those suspected of having the virus, are on ventilators.

The health department’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that just over 57% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and that 62.4% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Jon Byers was building a predator-proof enclosure for her ducks on her property on...
‘You came after me and mine’: Chickaloon woman wants justice after pet ducks slaughtered
(File)
FBI, US Justice Department shut down subscription-based computer attack platforms that targeted Alaska
Anchorage police investigate the death of pedestrian in hit-and-run collision on Friday, Sept....
Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run on Seward Hwy
Faced with losing their jobs, dozens of medical and other professionals gathered to share their...
Medical, other professionals air grievances over workplace vaccine mandates in listening session
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
‘It’s not about me’: Unvaccinated COVID-19 patient changes mind as hospitals near breaking point

Latest News

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters
Faced with losing their jobs, dozens of medical and other professionals gathered to share their...
Medical, other professionals air grievances over workplace vaccine mandates in listening session
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Alaska reports 1 new COVID-19 death, JBER declares public health emergency