First winter storm warnings of the season issued for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re still two days away from the Fall Equinox officially kicking off the fall season, but winter weather is already showing up across Alaska.

A combination of cold-Arctic air moving in from the north and Pacific storms moving in from the south are prompting winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories across the state.

Southcentral got its first taste of widespread cold weather Sunday morning when temperatures dipped into the upper 20s and low 30s. It was a brief cool down as warmer air moved in Sunday night, but another round of sub-freezing air is already on the way.

Low temperatures recorded Sunday morning across Southcentral Alaska. (Alaska's Weather Source)

A strong area of low pressure is pumping in the moisture and forcing strong winds from Prince William Sound to the Mat-Su. Showers will continue through the night as temperatures fall to the low to mid-30s. Most of the area will continue to see just rain, but the higher elevations of the Anchorage Hillside, Eagle River, Kenai Mountains, and Mat-Su will see a chance for a quick burst of snow overnight. The rest of the area will only get cold enough for a potential rain/snow mix should a shower linger into early Tuesday morning.

Even as this storm moves east and the skies clear, strong winds will continue Tuesday. Seward and Whittier should be prepared for winds out of the north gusting to 50 mph. Anchorage will see gusts to 40 mph and Palmer and Wasilla will see gusts to 30 mph Monday night and Tuesday.

Anchorage should be prepared for a drop in temperatures along with strong winds Tuesday. (Alaska's Weather Source)

While Anchorage, the Kenai Peninsula, and much of the Mat-Su will see dry and even mostly sunny conditions by mid-morning Tuesday, Further north and east snow will be likely most of the day.

The Copper River Basin, including Glennallen, McCarthy, and Paxon are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 p.m. Tuesday for 5-8 inches of snow. Winter driving conditions should be expected on the Glenn Highway and further south, along with the Richardson Highway. The highest snowfall totals will be from near Eureka to Tolsona along the Glenn Highway, but the lower elevations of this area will see 2-4 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the Copper River Basin through Tuesday evening. (Alaska's Weather Source)

The Denali area is also under a Winter Weather Advisory. Denali National Park, Healy, Carlo Creek, and Kantishna should expect 1-3 inches of snow overnight along with winds gusting to 35 mph.

The Upper Tanana Valley and Fortymile Country, including Tok, Eagle, and Chicken will also see a combination of snow and wind. This area is under a Winter Storm Warning through 1 p.m. Wednesday for 5-8 inches of snow expected along with wind gusts to 40 mph.

Most of Southcentral will see a break from the winter weather Tuesday night and Wednesday but cold air will continue to filter in from the north. This will drop temperatures to the upper 20s and low 30s across Southcentral Tuesday night with highs only returning to the mid-40s. The areas of Anchorage and the Mat-Su that didn’t get a frost of the weekend, likely will Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Melissa Frey's 7 Day Forecast (Alaska's Weather Source)

Another storm rolls into Southcentral Thursday on top of all this cold air. This storm will also bring a wintry mix to the area.

Get the winter gear ready and stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source Weather Team this week as we make the transition to winter conditions.

