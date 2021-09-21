Man charged with manslaughter in death of Wasilla moose hunter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Hope man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the mid-September death of a Wasilla man on a moose hunting trip.

Michael Easley, 74, died on Sept. 11 after being shot while on a moose hunting trip near Chicken. He was pronounced dead at a Fairbanks area hospital after being picked up by members of the U.S. Alaska Army.

In an updated online dispatch report Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers wrote that 42-year-old Robert Geller of Hope was arrested and charged in the incident. Online court records show he faces one charge of manslaughter and one charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Troopers claim that Geller allegedly shot at Easley despite “having no clear picture of what he was shooting at.” They also wrote Geller had been told by another member of the hunting party that Easley wasn’t at the hunting camp and that he should not shoot.

Troopers wrote that Geller was arrested at his home in Hope and taken to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

