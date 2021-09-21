Winter tire changeover: Don’t let snowfall catch you off guard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Don’t let the first significant snowfall catch you off guard. It’s currently legal for Alaska residents north of the 60-degree parallel to switch over to studded tires.

That includes everyone in the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Interior. For everyone south of the 60-degree parallel, studded tires will be legal on Oct. 1. While there’s no penalty for not having winter tires in state, Alaska State Troopers say they encourage them, or at least tires with adequate tread heading into the wintry months.

“Some people select the Blizzaks, or a different type of winter tire,” said Lt. Freddie Wells. “The studded tires seem to be the best fit for Alaska. Alaska roadways have hard ice on the surface, and so the studded metal tips in the tires grip the ice a bit better and affords them a greater ability to stop.”

According to the National Weather Service, 70% of winter weather-related deaths occur in vehicles and about 25% of all winter-related fatalities are when people are caught off guard in a storm. Alaska State Troopers say safety isn’t just about the tires.

“We want to ask the public also to make sure that their vehicles are prepared, and they are prepared,” said Wells. “That includes having winter gear inside the car, as well as a snow shovel. We also ask that they be prepared to take a little extra time to stop and maybe prepare a little bit earlier to go out on their journey each day.”

