Alaska breaks single-day record high, reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has once again broken the record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,251 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 1,224 of which are among Alaska residents. The last record was set on Sept. 15, with a total count of 1,095 cases for residents and nonresidents.

The state also reported one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of Alaska resident deaths to 466. Fifteen nonresidents have also died with COVID-19 while in Alaska. It was not immediately clear if the death was recent.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients remain high in Alaska as well. By Wednesday, the state’s hospital data dashboard showed that as of Tuesday, 200 people infected by the virus are being hospitalized in Alaska. Thirty-four people, both COVID-positive and those suspected of having the virus, are on ventilators.

The hospital data dashboard also showed that, as of Tuesday, there were 21 adult ICU beds left open statewide and just two left available in Anchorage. The state’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center, continues to operate under crisis standards of care as its resources and staff are being overwhelmed. The policy allows treatment and resources to be prioritized for patients who stand the best chance of benefitting from them.

The health department’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated and 62.6% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

