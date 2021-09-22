Athlete of the Week: Firecrackers softball’s Addison Anderson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Addison Anderson won her age group on her first try in the Pitch Hit and Run Regional competition that was held at T-mobile park in Seattle, Washington.

For Anderson, the only thing that rivals her speed from the mound is the speed of her bat. Anderson showed that off at the local Pitch Hit and Run competition put on by the Benton Bay Lions Club, not only winning her age division but earning the 2nd highest overall score for all age groups in both baseball and softball. After winning the local competition, she qualified to compete at the park where the Seattle Mariners play.

Anderson has all five tools that one could want from a great ball player throwing, catching, speed, hitting for power, and hitting for average. What really makes her different, though, is a sixth tool.

“Addi is a great athlete but what sets her apart is her work ethic,” said Shane Jolin, one of her Firecrackers coaches. “There are a lot of girls that have a lot of talent in a lot of sports but Addi is always one that shows up to practice ready to work and she makes the most of her athletic potential.”

The Firecrackers are a traveling fast pitch softball club in Anchorage, they have a 10U, 12U,14U and 18U roster. She has been around the game for nearly her whole life, and her dad Keith Anderson is a coach on the 18U Firecrackers team. Her sister Andraya Anderson played for the teams as well before signing to play softball for Clark College.

“She just loves playing,” said Keith Anderson. “She will stay here after they are done with their practice and she will play ball with us ... we have to pry her out of here to get her home.”

Addison Anderson said that softball means “life” to her — that when she steps on the field she is laser focused on one thing, and that is getting better. At the top of her list of goals is going to a Division I school to play softball, and she is putting in the work to get there.

“We practice everyday of the week — we practice Monday through Friday and then the weekend I try to practice on my own at home,” she said.

At 12 years old, she has a cannon for an arm both overhand and underhand. Her max speed so far underhand clocked in at 66 mph. Not to mention that she can also hit the ball out of the park off of a tee. While she wants to continue to get better and be the best softball player she can be, there is another goal she is looking forward too.

“To get better than my sister and be like ‘hey, I can pitch faster than you’ and just be able to own up to it,” Addison Anderson said with a laugh.

“I think the one thing she won’t tell you that she tells me all the time is that she wants to be the best Alaska softball player to ever come out of the state of Alaska,” Keith Anderson said.

If she continues down the path she is on right now, there is no reason why she can’t be.

