LIVE: Gov. Dunleavy announces crisis care standards for hospitals statewide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration activated crisis standards of care on Wednesday for the entire state, the same day Alaska set a new record for the highest number of cases reported in a single day and as hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Dunleavy and top health officials made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference. Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum announced that he has signed an addendum to Alaska’s existing public health emergency order for COVID-19. The addendum gives hospitals access to committees that can help guide care decisions when they’re faced with limited staff and resources.

Crisis standards of care, which have already been implemented at the state’s largest hospital, allow for prioritizing treatment and resources for those patients who stand the best chance of benefiting from them, also called care rationing.

“So what this addendum does is it clearly articulates that our health care providers who act in good faith on behalf of the state have access to these committees which can help them provide strategies and alternate tools in order to provide care,” Crum said. “And they’re also covered in good faith effort for liability access.”

Crum said this is an added level of support for state hospitals as they deal with the ongoing surge of COVID-19 and “look at what changes.”

Dunleavy said state officials have been working on the plan to “beef up” health care capacity for several months.

“We’re going to continue to ask the people of Alaska to seriously consider getting a vaccination that’s readily available,” Dunleavy said.

Alaska governor discusses ‘additional’ COVID-19 measures with Alaska posting record cases WATCH: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a press conference “to discuss additional measures the administration is taking to fight the COVID pandemic.” Posted by Alaska's News Source on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Alaska reported a record 1,251 new cases of COVID-19 among residents and nonresidents on Wednesday. It is the third day in the past week that the state has recorded over 1,000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alaska is now leading the nation in its coronavirus case rate.

Over the past seven days, the state has recorded 778.9 cases per 100,000 people and over double the national average. West Virginia has the second highest case rate, but has recorded around 10% fewer cases than Alaska over the same period.

Earlier in the month, the state of Alaska made an emergency request for 473 out-of-state medical personnel. The state requested nurses, patient care technicians, respiratory therapists and other health care workers.

Alaska has recently seen record COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are currently 200 people hospitalized with the virus across Alaska and 21 adult ICU beds available.

Last week, Providence Alaska Medical Center began rationing care. Other hospitals have been similarly strained with staffing and equipment shortages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

