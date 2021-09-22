Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For weeks, people in South Anchorage have been watching a mother and her lynx kittens play and prowl in their neighborhood, attempting to catch the numerous rabbits that roam the area off of Old Klatt Road. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, at some point the mother and one of the kittens was shot by a homeowner defending chickens, but the three remaining kittens returned to the neighborhood on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, Christina Travis called Fish and Game to say her dog had treed two of the kittens in her backyard. The department was able to capture all three kittens before the day was over and told neighbors the plan was to take them to the Alaska Zoo. However, they never made it. By late Tuesday afternoon the agency had euthanized all three.

Ryan Scott, assistant director with the Division of Wildlife Conservation under Fish and Game, said he believed the zoo had earlier expressed an interest in accepting more lynx, and that placing them in the zoo would “probably be a done deal.” But Zoo Director Pat Lampi said that when he was contacted Tuesday about the three kittens, he told Fish and Game the zoo didn’t have the room to take them on a permanent basis, but would be happy to hold them until a new home could be found. Lampi said he immediately started placing calls and eventually found a potential home out of state. When he got back to Fish and Game, he was told the animals had already been put down.

Scott said the decision was made because no definitive home for the kittens had been identified, adding that he was unaware that Lampi was making calls. He said it wasn’t fair to the animals to keep them in a holding pattern.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had plenty of cases where we thought we had it sorted out and it falls through at the last minute,” Scott said

“We’ve also learned our lesson, if we don’t have a good sense of where we can place an animal it really is better to not engage in that and not have these animals parked some place for a long time,” he continued.

Scott said the agency also had some reservations about placing lynx out of state because of concerns over feline rabies or the possibility the animals could have or catch COVID-19. He said the agency would prefer to keep them in the Anchorage area, which is why they did not contact the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage.

Scott said the kittens, which were likely three to four months old were unlikely to survive on their own.

“We don’t enjoy putting those animals down any more than people like to hear about it,” he said, “but that is part of what we are charged to do.”

