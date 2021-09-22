Klawock man dies in highway vehicle rollover on Prince of Wales Island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 23-year-old man died in a single-vehicle rollover collision near the community of Klawock on Prince of Wales Island.

On Tuesday morning, Keegan Bovee, of Klawock, was driving southbound in a GMC pickup truck on Boundary Road — also known as Highway 929 — toward his community, according to an online Alaska State Trooper dispatch. Around mile 5, troopers said the vehicle left the roadway for “unknown reasons,” causing it to roll over multiple times. The numerous rolls ejected Bovee out of the vehicle.

The dispatch said troopers responded to the crash at 11:30 a.m. that day. Bovee was declared dead at the scene.

Bovee’s family has been notified of his death.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation.

Editor’s note: The headline was updated.

