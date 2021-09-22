Advertisement

Klawock man dies in highway vehicle rollover on Prince of Wales Island

(File)
(File)((Source: KFVS))
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 23-year-old man died in a single-vehicle rollover collision near the community of Klawock on Prince of Wales Island.

On Tuesday morning, Keegan Bovee, of Klawock, was driving southbound in a GMC pickup truck on Boundary Road — also known as Highway 929 — toward his community, according to an online Alaska State Trooper dispatch. Around mile 5, troopers said the vehicle left the roadway for “unknown reasons,” causing it to roll over multiple times. The numerous rolls ejected Bovee out of the vehicle.

The dispatch said troopers responded to the crash at 11:30 a.m. that day. Bovee was declared dead at the scene.

Bovee’s family has been notified of his death.

Troopers said this is an ongoing investigation.

Editor’s note: The headline was updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low temperatures for the morning of September 22, 2021
Live updates: Southcentral feels coldest morning of the season
Ashley Johnson-Barr's killer will spend 99 years behind bars.
‘You took her away from me’: Kotzebue man sentenced to 99 years for murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr
A Hope man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Wasilla man on a moose...
Man charged with manslaughter in death of Wasilla moose hunter
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 6 deaths, more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Care rationing at Providence impacts staff, forces hard patient care decisions

Latest News

How bad will this flu season be? Experts don’t know
Wednesday, September 22 Morning Weather
Wednesday, September 22 Morning Weather
During a Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 meeting, the Anchorage Assembly introduced an ordinance that...
Possible citywide mask mandate set for next Anchorage Assembly meeting
Hobo Jim performing.
Alaska musician Hobo Jim reflects on career after announcing end stage cancer diagnosis