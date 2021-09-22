Over 470 out-of-state health care workers to come to Alaska starting next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 470 health care workers will begin arriving in Alaska next week to help relieve the state’s strained hospital system.

The state of Alaska signed a $87 million contract to bring in medical personnel, including nurses, respiratory therapists and certified nursing assistants. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the state for the contract, according to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration.

Heidi Hedberg with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said the out-of-state health care workers will arrive in a “phased rollout.” The contract with DLH Solutions, Inc. is for 90 days with the option for three 30-day renewals.

Alaska’s New Source requested a copy of the contract from the state Health Department, but did not immediately receive a response. Hedberg confirmed during a Wednesday press conference with the governor and other top health officials that the state is receiving the roughly 470 personnel it requested.

The Alaska State Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association requested the health care workers in early September. Last week, the state’s largest hospital began rationing care . Other hospitals have been similarly strained with staffing and equipment shortages.

Jared Kosin, president and CEO of that association, said Wednesday said there’s still a lot to work on in regard to the incoming health care workers.

“We are still waiting for details on exactly how many positions are going to be filled, when they will be filled and when we can actually expect boots on the ground,” Kosin said. “... but based on the preliminary reports and what we heard today, to secure that level of staffing would be a big accomplishment and we’re looking forward to hopefully welcoming that staff up to Alaska.”

The state posted a record 1,251 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. It is the third day in the past week that the state has recorded over 1,000 new cases of the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Alaska is now leading the nation in its coronavirus case rate.

Over the past week, the state has recorded 778.9 cases per 100,000 people. West Virginia has the second highest case rate, but has recorded 10% fewer cases than Alaska over the past seven days.

Dunleavy said the COVID-19 pandemic is taking two different tracks: Life is largely back to normal outside hospitals, but “there is definitely an emergency occurring in our hospitals.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

