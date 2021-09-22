Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Anchorage residents are without power, including those affected by a fallen tree on a...
Live updates: Winds continue to blow through Southcentral Tuesday night
Ashley Johnson-Barr's killer will spend 99 years behind bars.
‘You took her away from me’: Kotzebue man sentenced to 99 years for murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr
A Hope man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Wasilla man on a moose...
Man charged with manslaughter in death of Wasilla moose hunter
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 6 deaths, more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Care rationing at Providence impacts staff, forces hard patient care decisions

Latest News

President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden to double US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Missing Indigenous women's cases need attention, groups say
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Anti-vaccination funeral home advertisement went viral, but it’s not what it seems