Alaska reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking single-day record high again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second day in a row, Alaska has broken the record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,330 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, 1,285 of which are among Alaska residents. The state had just broken the record on Wednesday after reporting 1,251 new COVID-19 infections.

The previous record, which now holds the third highest count, had a total number of 1,095 cases for residents and nonresidents on Sept. 15.

The state also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of Alaska resident deaths to 473. It was not immediately clear if the deaths were recent. Fifteen nonresidents have also died with COVID-19 while in Alaska.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients remain high in Alaska as well. By Thursday, the state’s hospital data dashboard showed that as of Wednesday, 209 people infected by the virus are being hospitalized in Alaska. Thirty-four people, both COVID-positive and those suspected of having the virus, are on ventilators.

This is a significant jump compared to earlier this summer when just 19 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in early July, though the record number of hospitalizations was reported last week.

The hospital data dashboard also showed that, as of Wednesday, there were 20 adult ICU beds left open statewide and seven left available in Anchorage. The state’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center, continues to operate under crisis standards of care as its resources and staff are being overwhelmed. The policy allows treatment and resources to be prioritized for patients who stand the best chance of benefitting from them.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration announced on Wednesday that it has activated crisis standards of care statewide, to help all Alaska hospitals as they’re faced with an increase in COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages. Also on Wednesday, Dunleavy announced that starting next week, the more than 470 health care personnel Alaska requested through a federal agency will start arriving in the state to help temporarily relieve the pressure on hospitals.

The health department’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58.3% of all eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated and 62.7% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Kenai Peninsula Borough and Matanuska-Susitna Borough remain the two least vaccinated of the state’s major regions, respectively.

