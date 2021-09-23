Alaska State Troopers looking for Fairbanks resident who escaped from police custody

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -

Nixle alert from Alaska State Troopers:

A Fairbanks resident escaped custody of the Fort Yukon Police Department yesterday on Sept. 22nd, and Alaska State Troopers are asking for any information to retrieve him.

41-year-old Donald George Carroll Jr. was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. at the Fort Yukon Police Department.

Carroll currently has multiple warrants for his arrest; he is considered dangerous, do not approach him if you see him.

If you have any information, please contact the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks (907) 451-5100, 1-800-811-0911, or to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the AKtips smartphone app or online.

