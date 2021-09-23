Advertisement

Alaska State Troopers looking for Fairbanks resident who escaped from police custody

Donald George Carroll Jr., 41, escaped from the Fort Yukon Police Department on Sept. 22, 2021.
Donald George Carroll Jr., 41, escaped from the Fort Yukon Police Department on Sept. 22, 2021.(Alaska State Troopers)
By KTVF Staff Reporter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -

Nixle alert from Alaska State Troopers:

A Fairbanks resident escaped custody of the Fort Yukon Police Department yesterday on Sept. 22nd, and Alaska State Troopers are asking for any information to retrieve him.

41-year-old Donald George Carroll Jr. was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. at the Fort Yukon Police Department.

Carroll currently has multiple warrants for his arrest; he is considered dangerous, do not approach him if you see him.

If you have any information, please contact the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks (907) 451-5100, 1-800-811-0911, or to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the AKtips smartphone app or online.

