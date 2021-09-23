First Alaska dividends expected to go out week of Oct. 11

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Officials are aiming to make the first wave of dividend payments to Alaska residents the week of Oct. 11.

That’s according to Genevieve Wojtusik with the state Department of Revenue. She says the second mass payments, which would include those who filed paper applications, would go out about two weeks later. The Legislature last week approved $730.5 million for dividends of about $1,100 and for administrative and other related costs.

Wojtusik says the final check amount is being calculated and is expected to be announced by Oct. 1.

