Mushers, veterinarians and other staff required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for Iditarod 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Everyone who participates in next year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race — mushers, veterinarians, pilots and more — will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Iditarod Board of Directors passed a resolution requiring vaccinations based on feedback from rural Alaska communities, according to a release from the Iditarod sent out on Thursday.

“This applies to the entire Iditarod community, mushers, staff, contractors, volunteers, pilots, veterinarians, etc.,” officials said in a statement. “This decision was made in concert with feedback from rural Alaska and is reflective of the Iditarod’s broad community health consciousness.”

Iditarod officials also announced that mushers will race on the northern route, which is typically run on even-numbered years. This is a change after this past race, when race officials decided to shorten the trail during the pandemic.

Iditarod officials said they are currently constructing a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the competition and will announce updates as the pandemic continues.

“The Iditarod has had to make several tough decisions in order to be extremely diligent navigating COVID-19 for both the 2020 and 2021 races,” officials stated. “Now, more than ever, we are hyper focused to ensure zero community transmission.”

