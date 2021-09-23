Advertisement

Mushers, veterinarians and other staff required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for Iditarod 2022

In this March 7, 2015, file photo, musher Peter Kaiser, of Bethel, Alaska, leads his team past...
In this March 7, 2015, file photo, musher Peter Kaiser, of Bethel, Alaska, leads his team past spectators during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, in Anchorage, Alaska.
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Everyone who participates in next year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race — mushers, veterinarians, pilots and more — will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Iditarod Board of Directors passed a resolution requiring vaccinations based on feedback from rural Alaska communities, according to a release from the Iditarod sent out on Thursday.

“This applies to the entire Iditarod community, mushers, staff, contractors, volunteers, pilots, veterinarians, etc.,” officials said in a statement. “This decision was made in concert with feedback from rural Alaska and is reflective of the Iditarod’s broad community health consciousness.”

Iditarod officials also announced that mushers will race on the northern route, which is typically run on even-numbered years. This is a change after this past race, when race officials decided to shorten the trail during the pandemic.

Iditarod officials said they are currently constructing a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the competition and will announce updates as the pandemic continues.

“The Iditarod has had to make several tough decisions in order to be extremely diligent navigating COVID-19 for both the 2020 and 2021 races,” officials stated. “Now, more than ever, we are hyper focused to ensure zero community transmission.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of four lynx kittens that were spotted in a South Anchorage neighborhood looks down from...
Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Gov. Dunleavy announces crisis care standards for hospitals statewide
COVID-19
Alaska breaks single-day record high, reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases
Ashley Johnson-Barr's killer will spend 99 years behind bars.
‘You took her away from me’: Kotzebue man sentenced to 99 years for murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr
Hobo Jim performing.
Alaska musician Hobo Jim reflects on career after announcing end stage cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Addison Anderson.
Athlete of the Week: Firecrackers softball’s Addison Anderson
Alailefaleula father and son
Alailefaleula blood runs deep with Bartlett football team
Week 6 high school football
Prep football: Juneau overpowers Bartlett, East rallies victory against West
Spiketacular volleyball tournament 2021
2021 Spiketacular volleyball tournament crowns Dimond, West Anchorage, Soldotna champions