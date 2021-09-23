Advertisement

Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major hurricane.(National Weather Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday are near 50 mph with additional strengthening expected.

The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend. It was centered about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west about 16 mph.

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of four lynx kittens that were spotted in a South Anchorage neighborhood looks down from...
Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Gov. Dunleavy announces crisis care standards for hospitals statewide
COVID-19
Alaska breaks single-day record high, reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases
Ashley Johnson-Barr's killer will spend 99 years behind bars.
‘You took her away from me’: Kotzebue man sentenced to 99 years for murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr
Hobo Jim performing.
Alaska musician Hobo Jim reflects on career after announcing end stage cancer diagnosis

Latest News

As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Mexican forces surround border migrant camp
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Woman hopes inspiring signs make difference in people's lives
Thursday, September 23 Morning Weather
Thursday, September 23 Morning Weather
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill, no detail
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the...
Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer