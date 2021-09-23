Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of four lynx kittens that were spotted in a South Anchorage neighborhood looks down from...
Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on 09/14/2021.
Gov. Dunleavy announces crisis care standards for hospitals statewide
COVID-19
Alaska breaks single-day record high, reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases
Ashley Johnson-Barr's killer will spend 99 years behind bars.
‘You took her away from me’: Kotzebue man sentenced to 99 years for murder of Ashley Johnson-Barr
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
First Alaska dividends expected to go out week of Oct. 11

Latest News

Alaska state employees will again be teleworking as the state sees record numbers of new...
Governor directs state employees to telework to ‘maximum extent practical’ as Alaska sees record COVID-19 cases
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers
David Engleman is seen in this still image from a live camera of Brooks Falls photographing...
3 men face federal charges for approaching bears eating in Brooks River at Katmai National Park