Anchorage Wolverines to play first 3 home games at Ben Boeke Ice Arena

Anchorage Wolverines.
Anchorage Wolverines.(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Wolverines were supposed to play their home games at the Sullivan Arena, but the arena is still being used as a homeless shelter. According to a Thursday press release from the organization, the team will play the first three home game series at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena.

The home stands that will be impacted are the:

Oct. 15-17 vs Springfield Jr. Blues

Oct. 29-30 vs Janesville Jets

Nov. 12-13 vs Kenai River Brown Bears

“We are so, very excited for the community to come together to watch some amazing hockey with us,” President Kai Binkley Sims said in the press release. “The atmosphere will be electric, and our fans will surely deliver the rowdy atmosphere that the Anchorage hockey community is used to.”

Binkley Sims went on to say that due to the limited seating at Ben Boeke and the guaranteed entry of season ticket holders, it will leave around 400 tickets to be sold for each game.

The organization has been looking for a temporary place to play for quite a while, as the Sullivan Arena has been serving as a homeless shelter since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anchorage Wolverines are 2-1-1 after their first round of games at the NAHL showcase held in Minnesota. Up next, they play the Minnesota Magicians in Minnesota on Sept. 24.

