Advertisement

CDC: Studies show masks lessen school outbreaks

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention data from the new K-12 school year bolster the agency’s recommendation for masks in schools and in-person classes.

One study in two Arizona counties found coronavirus outbreaks were almost four times more common at public schools without mask mandates on the first day than at those that re-opened with a masking requirement.

Another study found case rates in children and teens increased more in U.S. counties where public schools had no mask mandates than in those where schools had that requirement. These studies lacked data on other measures that could have influenced the results.

A third study counted 1,801 coronavirus-related school closures through mid-September, most of them in the South, where many schools opened earlier than those in other regions.

Still, 96% of U.S. public schools have remained open with in-person classes, the researchers say, while acknowledging that data from some districts may be missing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of four lynx kittens that were spotted in a South Anchorage neighborhood looks down from...
Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking single-day record high again
Conditions along the Seward highway near Summit Lake as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Live updates: Over 11,000 power outages reported across Anchorage, Eagle River areas
David Engleman is seen in this still image from a live camera of Brooks Falls photographing...
3 men face federal charges for approaching bears eating in Brooks River at Katmai National Park
Alaska state employees will again be teleworking as the state sees record numbers of new...
Governor directs state employees to telework to ‘maximum extent practical’ as Alaska sees record COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants cleared from Texas border town camp
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands after weeks of testimony
Bartlett High School celebrated Comic Book Day on Thursday.
BARTLETT COMIC BOOK DAY
President Joe Biden urged Americans who are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Biden details booster eligibility