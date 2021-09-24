Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of four lynx kittens that were spotted in a South Anchorage neighborhood looks down from...
Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking single-day record high again
Conditions along the Seward highway near Summit Lake as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Live updates: Thousands of power outages reported across Anchorage, Eagle River areas
David Engleman is seen in this still image from a live camera of Brooks Falls photographing...
3 men face federal charges for approaching bears eating in Brooks River at Katmai National Park
Alaska state employees will again be teleworking as the state sees record numbers of new...
Governor directs state employees to telework to ‘maximum extent practical’ as Alaska sees record COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Collierville, Tenn., Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King is seen on left.
Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4