‘Goodbye Kisses’ give dogs a special treat before euthanasia

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”(Smiths Station Animal Hospital // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (Gray News) – Some dogs are getting a taste of Heaven on Earth before crossing the rainbow bridge.

The Smiths Station Animal Hospital has a jar filled with Hershey Kisses that reads, “Goodbye Kisses.”

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”

“It’s just a chance for us to have a special one-on-one moment with the patients that we have become so close to and their owners,” hospital manager Jennifer Williams said.

The animal hospital is located in a small community, but the outpouring of support is coming from all over the nation.

A picture of the “Goodbye Kisses” posted on Facebook has been shared over 113,000 times with more than 12,000 comments.

“People have commented from all over the world about their pets and the ones that they have lost,” Williams explained. “And other people responding to those and just showing so much kindness, love and sympathy towards those individuals has been a blessing.”

The animal hospital has done special things for its euthanasia appointments for years. Ranging from chocolate to cheeseburgers, the treats are a special personal moment with each client and their pet.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital is a full-service companion animal veterinary hospital.

