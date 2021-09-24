Inmate sentenced to 100 years for sexually assaulting civilian prison employee in 2014

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - An inmate who was already in prison serving time for sexual assault was sentenced on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a female employee in Spring Creek Correctional Center in 2014.

Kevin Tuckfield, 35, was serving time at the correctional center in 2014 for a prior sexual assault conviction. Online court records show he was convicted of sexual assault and robbery after pleading guilty in 2010.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 100 years for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree assault, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Law. According to the release, Tuckfield sexually assaulted a civilian employee in the correctional center library in 2014 while serving his previous sentence. He was tried and found guilty in Kenai.

During that trial, Tuckfield was also found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual assault, but according to the release those counts were merged with the first-degree sexual assault charge during sentencing.

“Because this was Mr. Tuckfield’s third felony sexual offense conviction he faced a presumptive sentence of 99 years to serve, the maximum sentence allowable in Alaska for a single offense,” the release states. “Judge (Lance) Joanis imposed the maximum 99 years for the Sexual Assault, and imposed one additional year of consecutive jail time for the Assault in the Third Degree conviction.”

Tuckfield also has two pending felony cases in Anchorage. Online court records show that in March 2015 he was charged with robbery, attempted kidnapping and escape, and that in July 2015 he was charged with first-and second-degree murder. He is considered innocent until proven guilty in those cases.

