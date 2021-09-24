Advertisement

Man shot in Airport Heights, Anchorage police investigating

East 15th Avenue is closed between Norene Street and Nichols Street while police investigate a...
East 15th Avenue is closed between Norene Street and Nichols Street while police investigate a shooting that happened on Sept. 24, 2021.(Jay Kim/Alaska's News Source)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Airport Heights on Friday morning and Anchorage police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded in the area of East 16th Avenue and Norene Street just after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

The man was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, according to police. The shooting is believed to have happened outside.

East 16th Avenue is closed between Norene Street and Nichols Street while police investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to call dispatch at 311.

Editor’s note: Anchorage police sent a corrected Nixle, saying the shooting occurred near East 16th Avenue, not East 15th Avenue, and East 16th Avenue is the street that is closed. This story has been updated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of four lynx kittens that were spotted in a South Anchorage neighborhood looks down from...
Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue
Conditions along the Seward highway near Summit Lake as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Live updates: Thousands of power outages reported across Anchorage, Eagle River areas
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking single-day record high again
School closures: Here’s a list of the schools that are closed as winter weather sets in
David Engleman is seen in this still image from a live camera of Brooks Falls photographing...
3 men face federal charges for approaching bears eating in Brooks River at Katmai National Park

Latest News

LIVE: Alaska health officials speak ahead of releasing latest COVID-19 case counts
School closures: Here’s a list of the schools that are closed as winter weather sets in
Sun glint off a sea ice lead in an otherwise heavily ridged ice pack, Canada Basin (Arctic...
White House steps up work on what to do about thawing Arctic
Bartlett High School celebrated Comic Book Day on Thursday.
BARTLETT COMIC BOOK DAY