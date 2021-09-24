Man shot in Airport Heights, Anchorage police investigating

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Airport Heights on Friday morning and Anchorage police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers with the Anchorage Police Department responded in the area of East 16th Avenue and Norene Street just after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

The man was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, according to police. The shooting is believed to have happened outside.

East 16th Avenue is closed between Norene Street and Nichols Street while police investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to call dispatch at 311.

Editor’s note: Anchorage police sent a corrected Nixle, saying the shooting occurred near East 16th Avenue, not East 15th Avenue, and East 16th Avenue is the street that is closed. This story has been updated.

