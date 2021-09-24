Advertisement

White House steps up work on what to do about thawing Arctic

Sun glint off a sea ice lead in an otherwise heavily ridged ice pack, Canada Basin (Arctic...
Sun glint off a sea ice lead in an otherwise heavily ridged ice pack, Canada Basin (Arctic Ocean). Credit: NASA/Sinead Farrell
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The White House is stepping up its work to figure out what to do about a rapidly thawing Arctic.

The Biden administration is reactivating a key government committee that works on Arctic policy and regulation. It’s also appointing new members to an Arctic research commission, including two Indigenous Alaskans.

The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the world and that means more shipping, tourism, possible oil drilling and increased superpower tensions.

An outside scientist says the U.S. cannot afford to sit back on Arctic issues.

