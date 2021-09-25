Alaska state employee arrested on charges of possessing child pornography

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska state employee and Eagle River man has been arrested by the FBI on charges of possession of child pornography.

John Daniel Brooks, 51, is a programmer in the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, a state employee directory shows. He was arrested this week for allegedly possessing and accessing child pornography through an external hard drive attached to his work computer.

According to an affidavit written by Special Agent Jolene Goeden, the FBI executed a search warrant at Brooks’ home in Eagle River on Sept. 22. An investigation was triggered on Sept. 20 when the state’s chief security officer reported that Brooks had accessed child pornography on his computer.

“The situation was brought to light when a malware alert was triggered on (Brooks’) state computer,” the affidavit reads.

The FBI then interviewed Brooks, who allegedly told them he had more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography on the computer.

Brooks and his wife had adopted four foster children ranging in age from 1 to 13 earlier this week, according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Alaska is prosecuting this case.

The FBI is also asking for additional information regarding Brooks’ activities, and asks anyone with further information to contact its Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.

