Advertisement

Epic Anchorage snowstorm is deemed ‘unofficial’

Fifteen inches fell in Upper DeArmoun, but just a trace at the airport
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It would seem logical that Anchorage’s last two snow events would have produced the first “official” snowfall for the city, but that is not the case.

Although a mix of rain and snow fell in Anchorage, and snow blanketed parts of the Anchorage and Eagle River hillside, the city is still waiting for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and National Weather Service location in west Anchorage to hit the snow mark. Snowfall would have to measure at least a tenth of an inch, and last long enough to be measured. The waiting continues.

Snow amounts were spectacular in higher elevations. The snow canceled school for the Anchorage School District Friday.

Snow amounts 9-24-21_Anchorage
Snow amounts 9-24-21_Anchorage(Alaska's Weather Source)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of four lynx kittens that were spotted in a South Anchorage neighborhood looks down from...
Lynx kittens euthanized by Fish and Game after South Anchorage neighborhood called for rescue
Conditions along the Seward highway near Summit Lake as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Live updates: Crews will work to restore power into the weekend
(File)
Alaska reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, breaking single-day record high again
Alaska health officials detail spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths due in part to backlog
School closures: Here’s a list of the schools that are closed as winter weather sets in

Latest News

Conditions along the Seward highway near Summit Lake as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Live updates: Crews will work to restore power into the weekend
Friday, September 24 Morning Weather
Friday, September 24 Morning Weather
Thursday night weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Thursday, September 23 Morning Weather
Thursday, September 23 Morning Weather