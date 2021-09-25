Epic Anchorage snowstorm is deemed ‘unofficial’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It would seem logical that Anchorage’s last two snow events would have produced the first “official” snowfall for the city, but that is not the case.

Although a mix of rain and snow fell in Anchorage, and snow blanketed parts of the Anchorage and Eagle River hillside, the city is still waiting for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and National Weather Service location in west Anchorage to hit the snow mark. Snowfall would have to measure at least a tenth of an inch, and last long enough to be measured. The waiting continues.

Snow amounts were spectacular in higher elevations. The snow canceled school for the Anchorage School District Friday.

Snow amounts 9-24-21_Anchorage (Alaska's Weather Source)

