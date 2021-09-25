Advertisement

Quarterback Wayde Bowman off to red hot start for Redington

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The senior quarterback for the Redington Huskies football team, Wayde Bowman, has helped the team get off to a 5-0 start this season.

It’s not just the fact that the teams is winning, it’s how they are winning. With their closest margin of victory being 16 points, the players have been dominating teams left and right. Bowman is the key to starting that engine; his stats so far this season look like something from a video game.

Redington Jr/Sr High School may be relatively new and their school may be out of the way compared to most, but they have one of the best quarterbacks in the state. According to Max Preps, Bowman is currently 43rd in the nation for passing yards.

“This year, we walked in knowing this is our last year, especially the senior class that we had to get stuff done,” Bowman said. “So we just came in with that mindset, like we need to do something and put Redington on the map.”

As of right now through five games, Bowman has a 70.6% completion percentage. He has thrown for 1,394 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

Redington’s football program doesn’t necessarily get the hype that it might deserve but for Bowman, flying under the radar isn’t a bad thing.

“I knew from the start, but we were good. And we had the potential to do great things,” he said. “And now, the pressure. Of course, it’s a little bit there. But that pressure, it also was like news as motivation, and practices and stuff. Like, now that we’re finding though people are looking at us like, ‘Oh, these guys are kind of good.’ We’ve got to knock (the) No. 1 team off.”

The Huskies are putting undefeated record on the line against the Mariners in Homer on Friday night.

