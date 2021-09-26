2 hospitalized by parking lot shooting across from 49th State Brewing in Downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are recovering in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries caused by an early Sunday morning shooting that took place in a parking lot across from 49th State Brewing in Anchorage.

Around 3:14 a.m., Anchorage police responded to West 3rd Avenue and H Street about a shooting, according to a community alert. Anchorage police said two men were shot in the upper body and another was grazed by a bullet during the shooting, but he was treated and released at the scene.

After further investigation, authorities learned that a brawl involving multiple people occurred before the shootout. Police said several people were watching and noted that “more than one shot was fired.”

Police have not made any arrests yet and continue to investigate the shooting, the alert said. Police also noted that they are still figuring out how many shooters were involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 3-1-1 or leave an anonymous tip at the Anchorage Crime Stoppers website.

