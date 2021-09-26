Advertisement

East beats Bartlett and keeps the boot for another year

East keeps the boot
East keeps the boot(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - “The Boot” game has been being played since 2002 between Bartlett and East. The game and trophy honor the memory of East all-state defensive end Aanooali Filoialli who passed away in a car accident in 2002.

The trophy is called the boot because one of Filoialli’s cleats sit at the top. The East Thunderbirds get to keep the trophy for another year with their 32-20 win.

After a grueling four quarters of football, were both teams butted heads every second, once the final whistle sounded it was nothing but love between the Thunderbirds and the Golden Bears. Meeting at center field for the trophy presentation and to take pictures to honor the memory of Filoialli.

