Help Fight Hunger drive kicks off in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s a lot of mouths to feed in Anchorage and now Nuvision Credit Union is teaming up with Peppercini’s Catering to raise money and food for the Children’s Lunchbox in the Help Fight Hunger Food Drive. The goal is to raise at least $5,000 and as much food as possible for those who need it.

This is the third year of the food drive. Nuvision Alaska Credit Union Associate Vice President of Communications Keith Fernandez said last year was a great success with members supplying over 3,500 pounds of food and $3,000 dollars to provide meals to local families. This year, he said they hope to raise more.

Nonperishable food can be dropped off at any of the Nuvision Alaska branches, and money can be donated through a GoFundMe page set up by the credit union. Fernandez said they will be matching the first $5,000 dollars raised for the cause.

“You can’t study when you’re hungry, you can’t help your family if you’re thinking about where the next meal is coming from,” Fernandez said. “And so we believe if you help the community, what you’re doing is making the community a better place to live, a better place to play, a better place to call home.”

Children’s Lunchbox is a program under Bean’s Cafe. CEO Lisa Sauder said going into the cold months with the COVID-19 pandemic still being a factor, they want to be as prepared as possible to keep people fed.

“Things are so uncertain,” Sauder said. “We want to make sure that we have the reserves and the food in place so that if things do get more locked down again, or the schools close, that we will have the necessary resources to make sure no one goes hungry.”

Food and donations are being collected through the end of October.

